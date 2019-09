Dan Levy

Dan Levy, co-creator and star of Schitt’s Creek, also came Sunday night with a fairly standard tuxedo-bowtie combo, but with one impressive catch—the suit was brown! The dark-chocolate color doesn’t clash with the black but works with it, resulting in a refined, mature outfit that boldly upends the oft-cited fashion rule that browns and blacks are never to mix. Levy’s black thick-rimmed glasses help too.