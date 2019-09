Giancarlo Esposito

For a less loud choice of headwear, Giancarlo Esposito sported a distinct wide-brimmed black hat. It bounced off his dark blue suit, which stood out just enough to make an impression. The Better Call Saul actor showed off the suit’s color with a matching bowtie and black cuffs, shoes, and lapel. The look is classy without being overbearing, a fresh take on a classic style.