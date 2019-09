Kit Harington

Coming to the Microsoft Theater from the bitter winter of Westeros, Kit Harington had a bare-bones suit—not even a tie!—and allowed the minimalist ensemble to complement his slim, muscular figure. Harington sported an IWC Da Vinci Moon Phase watch on his wrist to add a touch of flair to the suit. The Game of Thrones star completed his stark buttoned-up look with a pair of sleek black boots, a small reminder of the King in the North character he’s leaving behind.