Mahershala Ali

Fresh off a stint in the Ozarks for True Detective’s third season, two-time Academy Award–winner Mahershala Ali stood out at the Emmys with a dark emerald jacket and pale-green shirt to match. But his style wasn’t completely radical—stylist Van Van Alonso gave Ali black shoes and a black bowtie, as well as a silver lapel pin, to buff up the suit’s green tones. A pair of Oliver Peoples sunglasses completed the look.