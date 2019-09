Milo Ventimiglia

The This Is Us star wowed Sunday night with a standout velvet jacket. Designed by Brunello Cucinelli, the silver top perfectly offset Milo Ventimiglia’s black lapel and bowtie. Under the direction of stylist Ilaria Urbanati, Ventimiglia masterfully balanced his lights and darks and reminded us that formal wear doesn’t always mean a black tux and necktie.