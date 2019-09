Peter Dinklage

For all the subversive suits on display Sunday night, there’s something to be said for a man who can perfectly execute the black tux. Four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage spent his evening in a black three-piece suit whose glistening lapel helped him pop on stage. But to be honest, the classic look is carried home by that wild beard, the real standout of the Game of Thrones star’s gruff, exacting style.