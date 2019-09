Tan France

We’d be remiss if we didn’t give a shout-out to Queer Eye‘s resident fashionista, Tan France, who arrived on the purple carpet in predictably astonishing attire. He wore a slim golden kurta with a matching golden necklace, under which was a slick pair of black pants and boots and a half-buttoned white top. It’s a bold take on a traditional South Asian style, and of course France rocked the look. It’s almost as though the man is a fashion expert or something.