Endure Those Winter Winds With Ease Thanks to the Roark Axman Sherpa Jacket

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Pretty amazing to consider that January is almost over. Feels like yesterday that we were dealing with the New Year. But just because January is coming to a close, that doesn’t mean the winter is gonna end anytime soon. Which means you would be wise in picking up the Roark Axman Sherpa Jacket from Huckberry right now.

There are many more days and nights of brutal cold ahead of us and that means we need the clothing and gear to help keep us warm. That’s where Huckberry comes in because Huckberry knows how to make gear for men that looks good and can handle the elements. Gear like the Roark Axman Sherpa Jacket.

Once you throw on the Roark Axman Sherpa Jacket, you will feel the comfort almost immediately. That comes in big part due to the incredibly soft and insulated lining that will keep the cold at bay and keep the warmth inside. Perfect for the winter season. As is the way this thing seals up pretty tight to keep the wind out.

It also doesn’t hurt that it looks pretty damn good as well. It’s got a classic outdoorsman look to it. That way you can make sure you stay warm but you can also look good too. All of that is thanks to the immaculate craft that takes Nylon and Polyester and puts it together into quite an impressive package.

Huckberry never lets us down and the Roark Axman Sherpa Jacket is no exception to that rule. You can throw this on when it’s time to go out and know you’re gonna stay warm and look good while you do it. So head on over there now and pick up a coat while you still can. These are sure to move pretty damn fast.

Get It: Pick up the Roark Axman Sherpa Jacket ($169) at Huckberry

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!