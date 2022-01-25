Enjoy a Classic Look With These Ray-Ban Aviator Frames

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below

We’re still in the winter months right now, which means the days are shorter and the nights are longer. But that doesn’t mean the sun doesn’t shine as bright when it’s out. It can be a real pain in the neck, especially if snow is on the ground. But it doesn’t have to be a problem with some Ray-Ban Aviator Frames keeping your eyes safe.

The Ray-Ban Aviator Frames are classics and they are classics for a reason. Pretty much any guy can throw on a pair and look good in them. Any outfit can benefit from them. For years men have been going for these for a reason, making them a top brand. This means it’s only natural for Zappos to be selling them.

The look of these are as solid as can be. As solid as they’ve been for ages now. And you can understand why when you throw them on. They’re sleek but simple, the frames themselves being made with a thin gold look to them. And the lenses add their own little fun to the mix with the polarized lenses adding a shock of dark color.

You aren’t just getting style with the lenses in these Ray-Ban Aviator Frames. But you’re getting a ton of protection from the sun. There’s a reason pilots tend to go for these. Because they work. So if you want to get one of the best balances of style and function around, look no further.

Zappos isn’t just here to deliver amazing footwear to the masses. You can also find winning gear like the Ray-Ban Aviator Frames in there as well. So if you want to get some new frames to make your life so much smoother in the daytime, you don’t have to spend all your time searching. They’re right here for the taking.

Get It: Pick up the Ray-Ban Aviator Frames ($211) at Zappos

