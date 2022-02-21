Enjoy A Cozy Day In While Wearing The Dockside Shawl Cardigan

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We have a lot of cold weather days ahead of us. Even when the spring gets started, there’s gonna be chilly days and nights to contend with. This is why we need to have items like The Dockside Shawl Cardigan from Bespoke Post in our lives to keep us warm while looking our best.

Bespoke Post always makes some of the best items in town. We’ve tried out many products from them and each time we were completely won over. The Dockside Shawl Cardigan is no exception to that rule. It’s got the craft and the style any guy needs when it comes to adding warm items to our wardrobe.

Right off the bat, The Dockside Shawl Cardigan looks pretty damn good. It’s got a sleek and old-school look to it. That button-up design and the lush colors (of which there are 4 to choose from) will pop with any outfit you pair it with. Lounging about in your day rarely has looked better.

The looks of this may be great, but the comfort is even higher. With the Shetland wool used to make this cardigan, you will feel comfortable all day long. Not just because it feels soft on your skin and won’t irritate you. But because this will keep you warm, it won’t overwhelm you. Perfect for those spring nights that get chilly.

Having an item like The Dockside Shawl Cardigan in your life will be a big benefit to you. Not just because it looks great, which is quite the benefit. But because it’s comfortable and perfect for the cold weather months that are ahead of us. Pick it up now so you can get a lot of use out of it.

Get It: Pick up The Dockside Shawl Cardigan ($80) at Bespoke Post

