Enjoy the Brand New Strand Short From Legends for Ultimate Comfort This Summer

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Right now, we are in the midst of shorts season. The summer is finally kicking into high gear and we need the clothing that’ll help keep us nice and cool during these brutal summer days. Especially if you like to work out. You want something that’ll handle the stress of a workout.

But if you can find something that is great for workouts and is also great for hanging out, you should absolutely jump on that. Killing two birds with one stone is never a bad idea. And that is the case when you head on over to Legends right now so you can pick up the newly launched Strand Short.

Legends is one of the best places you can shop at for athleisurewear. The kind of clothing that is made to work out and to hang out. Items with a high level of comfort and durability with a good deal of style as well. Most workout clothes aren’t made to be worn out and about. But Legends gear is.

Just take one look at the Strand Short and the 3 colorways that exist for it. Whether you choose Medium Gray, Black, or Oceanside, you got a pair of shorts that just pop. You’ll stand out from the crowd when you’re at the gym and you’ll blend it just right when you’re hanging out about the town in these.

That look is possible thanks to the high level of craft that takes a fantastic fabric blend and knits it into these super comfortable shorts. Comfort being incredibly high thanks to the buttery soft feel of this material. You will feel like you’re floating on a cloud when you got these bad boys on.

Comfort can also be found in how mobile and stretchy the Strand Short is. Your mobility will not be hindered at all when you put these on. Whether you’re working out at the gym or just moving around the house, these shorts will move with you with a surprisingly high level of ease.

You can also be sure about the comfort of the Strand Short thanks to the Airflow Knit waistband. This helps to keep you cool and dry during the day as well as making sure the shorts fit on you perfectly without drooping as you move about. With the zipper pocket design, these shorts are made to keep everything in place.

Maybe even better is that the Strand Short is made with anti-microbial tech. That means that after a sweaty day out and you throw them in the wash, they won’t stop smelling and feeling as fresh as they did the day you bought them. No matter how many times you wash them, these will stay as good as new.

Legends knows what they’re doing in the athleisurewear game and the Strand Short is no exception to that rule. You can go from the gym to your home and be comfortable the whole time without having to change. And the way these are made, you won’t want to. So pick up a pair or two right now so you can enjoy the rest of the summer in style and comfort.

Get It: Pick up the Strand Short ($65) at Legends

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers