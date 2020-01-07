Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





The holidays are in the rearview mirror. The new year is here and you can focus on yourself again. Which is good since there are probably some blind spots that didn’t get hit in the gift pile. Did you not get a new pair of shoes? You can pick some up for yourself now when you pick up these amazing OCA High Triple Black Suede High-Tops at Cariuma.

It’s not like you don’t have plenty of shoes already. Everyone has a collection of shoes in different styles that go with different outfits. But you can always use new ones since shoes get beat up. Especially shoes that you wear out in casual situations. Going out with friends or going out for a workout. And these OCA High Triple Black Suede High-Tops are perfect shoes for those casual times out of the house.

High-tops like these OCA High Triple Black Suede High-Tops are a classic looking pair of shoes. This style has been around for decades for a reason. They are simple and they are iconic. They just work and can go with any outfit. Cariuma has made a big impact with these high-tops since these are made with suede instead of canvas, so they just look like a million bucks and they feel amazing to wear.

Unlike other high-tops, not only is the OCA High Triple Black Suede High-Tops made with a high-quality material like suede, but it is also supremely comfortable. These are made with lightweight memory foam and a durable vulcanized rubber sole, which makes the shoe fit a lot more comfortable and last a lot longer. So you can rock these bad boys for quite a while without worrying about them breaking down around your feet.

There’s never a bad time to get a new pair of shoes. Especially shoes as aesthetically pleasing and highly functional as these OCA High Triple Black Suede High-Tops. Not only are they great for you, but they are also great for the environment. Cariuma makes items in an economically responsible way, so you don’t have to worry about helping take part in destroying the world. So pick up a new pair to make your sole and your soul feel better.

Get It: Pick up the OCA High Triple Black Suede High-Tops ($129) at Cariuma

