Enjoy the Rest of Your Year Comfortably in This Stylish Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sweater weather is here folks. October is pretty much over at this point and the weather isn’t getting warmer anytime soon. So we need to bundle up and wear clothes that’ll keep us nice and warm. And with the Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater from Quince, you’ll stay warm and look amazing the whole time.

Quince makes some of the best items in the game. We’ve tried many an item from them, this one included, and we can say that few can measure up to the style and comfort provided by their gear. And at the prices these items are sold for, you will feel like you are getting away with highway robbery when you pick one up.

As soon as you put on this Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, you will immediately be happy with your purchase. That incredible cashmere that is used in making this sweater is so soft and lush that you will feel like you are enveloped in the softest cloud that was ever created in the heavens. It’s unreal how cozy this will make you feel.

Warmth and comfort are key when you pick up the Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater. But you’ll also be getting a ton of style too. Any of the 7 colorways that are available for this sweater look amazing, that cashmere making them pop. You can pair them easily with any Fall/Winter outfit you got.

For the price that you can get this Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, you would be mighty silly in not picking one up. Trust us when we say that this is one of the most comfortable sweaters we’ve ever worn in our lives. And it can be yours right now if you head on over to Quince and pick it up while the getting is good.

Get It: Pick up the Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater ($60; was $130) at Quince

