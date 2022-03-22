Enjoy Your Days Off This Spring With The Easymoc Slip-ons on Your Feet

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Work is an important part of our lives, but it can’t be all that we do. There have to be days off where we just kick back and relax so we can go back to work with renewed vigor. If you want to enjoy those days off with a little more comfort in your life, then we think you guys need to get the Easymoc Slip-ons from Huckberry.

One look at these Easymoc Slip-ons and you can tell that they will do really well for you. They got the classic moccasin look that just screams comfort. You will look pretty damn good when you’re relaxing with these on thanks to the rich suede that makes up these uppers. And once you put these bad boys on your feet, that assumption will prove to be quite correct.

Comfort is key with an item like the Easymoc Slip-ons and comfort is high here. The insole is made from Ortholite® Comfort Hybrid Recycled Footbed and the insole is made from Vibram® rubber so that your feet feel like they’re floating on clouds all day long.

Being that these come from Huckberry, you can be sure that they are incredibly durable. You won’t have to worry about replacing these any time soon. In tandem with the look and comfort of these, we think you guys would benefit greatly from having these in your life.

So if you want to make sure your spring and summer days off are spent inside with the highest levels of comfort, we suggest you head on over to Huckberry right now and pick up a pair of these Easymoc Slip-ons. Your feet will thank you greatly.

