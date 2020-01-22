Enjoy Your Down Time With These Slip Ons From Minnetonka Moccasin

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sometimes you just gotta pick up something for yourself. Life doesn’t have to just be worrying about work and such. You deserve to relax and hang out in style. You’d be hard-pressed to find something more relaxing and stylish than the Softsole Twin Gore Slip Ons at Minnetonka Moccasin.

What’s great about the Softsole Twin Gore Slip Ons is that they are kinda great to wear in most situations. You aren’t going to wear them to a wedding or whatnot. But you can go out with friends or even go to work in them, depending on the workplace.

You can wear the Softsole Twin Gore Slip Ons anywhere because of how well made and aesthetically pleasing they are. These aren’t like regular ole slip ons you pick up at the supermarket. These look like high-end pieces of footwear because they’re made with high-end sheepskin.

That sheepskin gives the Softsole Twin Gore Slip Ons their look but also gives them their comfort. You can just put them on and forget that you’re even wearing them. Your feet will breathe and they’ll stay dry since the sheepskin wicks away moisture.

Not all your fashion purchases need to be for high-end situations. You can just pick something up like the Softsole Twin Gore Slip Ons to enjoy your downtime in style. Get these for half off at Minnetonka Moccasin while supplies last. Your feet will thank you.

Get It: Pick up the Softsole Twin Gore Slip Ons ($40; was $80) at Minnetonka Moccasin

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!