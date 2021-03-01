Enjoy Your Run With A Comfortable Pair Of ASICS Running Shoes

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below

There’s nothing like going outside for a run. Breaking free of the four walls locking us in and just taking in the glory of the world around us. All the while getting into better shape. Those runs become a lot better with the comfort provided by these ASICS GEL-Contend 6 Running Shoes.

When it comes to runners, you’ll have a hard time beating this brand. And these ASICS GEL-Contend 6 Running Shoes are proof positive of that. Yet another pair of shoes that are going to provide all the support and comfort one is in need of when they go out for a run,

From the design of these ASICS GEL-Contend 6 Running Shoes, you will get quite the level of protection here. These soles are soft and absorbent, keeping the shock waves from doing too much damage to your feet. It’s like you’re running around your neighborhood on clouds with how soft these are.

The ASICS GEL-Contend 6 Running Shoes fit like a dream too. They’re lightweight in design, so the comfort and protection don’t end up weighing you down. You’ll have a much easier time kicking it into high gear with these on. All in a package that looks pretty great as well.

You may not be looking for style when it comes to your runners, but it doesn’t hurt if they look good. And the ASICS GEL-Contend 6 Running Shoes look really good. So good in fact that you can wear them pretty much wherever you want and then shift pretty easily into your running routine.

Right now, these ASICS GEL-Contend 6 Running Shoes are on sale. Coming from Zappos, that shouldn’t be a surprise. The pricing is always right over there. So pick up a pair of these amazing runners now to keep yourself feeling safe and comfortable in your daily running routine.

Get It: Pick up the ASICS GEL-Contend 6 Running Shoes ($52; was $65) at Zappos

