Enjoy Your Runs With These ASICS Running Shoes On Your Feet

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below

Just because the Fall is here and it’s getting colder out, that doesn’t mean you should give up your running routine. You can keep yourself going outside or you can shift to running inside on a treadmill. No matter what, you should do so while wearing these ASICS GEL-Kayano® 27 Running Shoes from Zappos.

When it comes to picking up a new pair of runners, you can’t fail with going with a pair from ASICS. And you really can’t go wrong with this pair. Zappos always has the best brands around in stock and always at the best prices. More so now with the sale bringing these shoes down to an even better price point than usual.

As soon as you put these ASICS GEL-Kayano® 27 Running Shoes on, you will feel the comfort and support these provide. They fit snugly, but not too tightly so you can move with ease. The insoles are quite supportive, letting your feet feel relaxed all day long. But it’s when you go for a run that these really take off.

Running in these shoes is a dream come true. For one, the soles don’t just provide comfort when you’re just hanging out. When you run, they have a ton of shock absorption. And they are made in such a way that they help your gait, so you run smoother. A smoother run leads to better results.

Having these ASICS GEL-Kayano® 27 Running Shoes in your life is going to be a big benefit for yourself. So you should head on over to Zappos right now to pick up a pair while they are still in stock at this price. Your feet will thank you after going for a run with these on.

Get It: Pick up the ASICS GEL-Kayano® 27 Running Shoes ($100; was $160) at Zappos

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers

Check out all the Men’s Journal deals at Zappos

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!