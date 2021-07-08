Airlines may be the quickest way to travel (usually), but they’re certainly not the most comfortable. Between cramped seats, crying babies, and bumpy turbulence, a jet plane isn’t always a joy to ride in. Even so, the right travel clothes can make the whole experience much more bearable.

To make your journey a little smoother, we’ve assembled the perfect travel outfit from top brands including Banana Republic, Lululemon, and more. From a stink-proof shirt to a high-tech watch, these items will have you looking and feeling your best when you touch down.

The Essential Travel Clothes You Need for 2021

1. Proof 72-Hour Merino Tee

From the tarmac to the trailhead, this is the perfect travel tee. Not only is the premium merino wool fabric comfortable against the skin, but its nylon reinforcement makes it extra durable and the wool’s natural anti-stink properties mean you can wear this shirt for multiple days––an ideal solution for packing light.

[$72; huckberry.com]

2. Banana Republic Merino Sweater Hoodie

Planes are notorious for being cold, so don’t leave your sweater in your luggage. Stylish and cozy, this luxe hoodie from Banana Republic is a go-to option. The extra-fine merino wool will trap warmth without stifling you, while the hood is ideal for keeping your head and neck insulated on chilly flights.

[$109; bananarepublic.gap.com]

3. Lululemon Mark Healey Moon Drift Pant 30″

Made from a stretchy fabric with hidden ventilation panels, these adventure-ready pants (part of a collaboration between Lululemon and surfer Mark Healey) will keep you comfortable on a day hike and store all your essentials, too. Although they’re built for the outdoors, they’re designed to be as versatile as possible: The leg pockets are subtle and the fabric has a stylish, slightly heathered appearance, so you won’t feel out of place when you head into town.

[$178; lululemon.com]

4. Swiftwick Pursuit Seven Socks

Travel days involve a fair amount of walking, which is why you should consider splurging on this high-performance sock from Swiftwick. The merino wool fabric provides moderate compression and excellent temperature regulation, while its odor-blocking and moisture-wicking properties will keep your feet feeling fresh.

[$22; swiftwick.com]

5. Saxx Quest Boxer Brief

Nothing is more uncomfortable than sitting on a plane with a wedgie, but the underwear experts at Saxx have eliminated that issue with these premium boxer briefs. The fabric blend is quick-drying, odor-resistant, and stays in place, while their proprietary BallPark Pouch prevents chafing and irritation.

[$32; saxxunderwear.com]

6. Kizik Men’s Vegas

It’s hard to find slip-on sneakers that are actually stylish, but grab the Vegas from Kizik and your search will be over. You can slip in and out of these stylish leather shoes hands-free (great for breezing through TSA checkpoints), and their cushy foam outsoles provide all-day comfort.

[$129; kizik.com]

7. Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Solar Watch

This watch can do it all, and that makes it the ultimate travel companion. The fenix 6 boasts up to two weeks of battery life thanks to its solar charging capability, and it also comes packed with a long roster of features, including GPS navigation, guided workouts, real-time health metrics, music streaming, and more.

[$800; buy,garmin.com]

