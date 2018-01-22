Exclusive First Review: Danner X Huckberry Vertigo 917 Goldrush Boots





As one of the premiere names in adventure footwear, Danner made its name on adventure boots as stylish on the sidewalk as they are sturdy on the trail. As one of the premiere destinations in men’s gear, Huckberry made its name showcasing the best gear for men in one online destination. Now these two renowned companies have come together on an exclusive collaboration that celebrates the best of both brands.

The Danner X Huckberry Vertigo 917 Goldrush is the first collab between the San Francisco retailer and Portland’s legendary bootmaker, and it’s only available at Huckberry. The Vertigo 917 has a sneaker-like soft outsole and supple full-grain leather upper, and it’s 100 percent waterproof. This means it’s not just comfortable but functional, both on the pavement and in the dirt. Basically, it’s a sneaker-boot.

Huckberry put its own spin on the Vertigo 917 by giving it a brand-new golden colorway, a Vibram gum sole, suede heel, and exclusive Huckberry branding on the tongue. The Gore-Tex lining makes it waterproof while allowing your feet to breathe. It has a pliable, three-layer removable Ortholite footbed, and the rubberized midsole is softer and far more durable than traditional EVA. The exclusive gummed Vibram outsole is made of XS Trek rubber for durability and traction. And a modernized version of Danner’s trademark stitchdown construction has cupsole technology that allows the Goldrush to have a wider platform while eliminating the sidewall. The nylon, Chukka-like stretchy nylon shank adds even more flexibility and comfort.

We were lucky enough to get an exclusive opportunity to try out the Danner X Huckberry Vertigo 917s and can honestly say this may be the most comfortable boot we’ve ever worn—certainly the most comfortable Danners. They’re super lightweight and extremely versatile. We wore them to the office and found they go as well with chinos as they do with jeans; we wore them to see a band at a club and were on our feet hours with no complaints. And they are, indeed, weatherproof, as we discovered on an extremely wet and rainy weekend in the city.

We also found that they fit better than other Danners we’ve worn. In the past, Danners have always been tight in the toe and almost too firm in the sole for extensive urban trekking; not so with the Vertigo 917 Goldrush. The last is based on the original Vertigo footbed, but is wider and more forgiving, as the supple leather sidewalls and flexible construction don’t give our feet the squeeze. (Note: We’ve been accused of having hobbit feet and these boots don’t come in Wide widths, so we ordered a half-size up. The fit is ideal: snug but not too tight.) Furthermore, the gum sole allows for traction and flexibility that’s key to hiking the urban jungle.

The Danner X Huckberry Vertigo 917 Goldrush is available now, exclusively at Huckberry, for $220.