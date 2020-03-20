Exclusive: Danner x Huckberry Team Up Again On Lust-worthy Boots

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When the number-one name in boots meets the number-one name in outdoor gear and apparel, the result is usually magic. Last year, Portland-based Danner teamed up with Huckberry to bring you the exclusive Vertigo 917 street hiker. This year, the two titans of outdoor gear are at it again: Introducing the exclusive Danner x Huckberry Mountain Pass “Gold Rush” boots.

Danner’s famed Mountain Pass hiking boots have been cast in an exclusive Gold Ore colorway. You won’t find this lush shade anywhere but Huckberry. But here’s the proverbial rub: With a limited run of just 250 pairs, the Gold Rush is bound to sell out.

If you want to get yourself a pair of these lust-worthy kicks and be the coolest guy on the trail in 2020, you’d better rush on over to Huckberry. And make it quick. They’re on sale now for $370—the same price as Mountain Pass boots at Danner.

Danner x Huckberry—A Match Made in the West

The Mountain Pass is part of Danner’s Portland Select line. Made in the US at Danner’s factory in Portland, the boot was created to be lighter and more versatile than typical hiking boots—ideal for light hikes or city streets. But of course, they still reflect that rugged, classic Danner silhouette. With an updated Bi-fit construction method that integrates the shank, midsole, and lasting board into a single piece, the lightweight platform combines with a low-pro Vibram outsole. That makes them far more comfortable than your pedestrian hiking boot.

The Gold Rush has a patina-hungry full-grain leather upper, a shock-absorbing midsole, and a breathable, waterproof Gore-Tex liner.

These boots are perfect for any environment, from the deep forest to the concrete jungle. We’ve worn them all over the city and out to the country, too. And they were comfortable and rugged every step of the way. They look great with all the jeans in our closet. And interchangeable laces let us mix and match the look to suit any occasion. (Although to be sure, we stuck with the iconic Danner red.)

If you want to be the coolest guy on the mountain, or the most rugged dude on the street, get over to Huckberry today and pick up this exclusive Gold Rush colorway of Danner’s Mountain Pass boot. With only 250 pairs, you’d better act fast.

Get It: Pick up the exclusive Danner x Huckberry Mountain Pass “Gold Rush” ($370) at Huckberry

