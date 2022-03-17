Exercise Outdoors in Comfort With This RVCA Muscle Tank

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below

With the new season approaching, we should all be out there looking for new clothes to add to our wardrobe. Clothes that are a little lighter to keep us comfortable in the warm weather. That even counts for workout clothing. And if you want some new workout gear, then you should pick up the RVCA Sport Vent Muscle Tank from Zappos.

Zappos doesn’t just specialize in footwear, even though it’s the best place to get new shoes and the like. Since Zappos carries the best items from the best brands, it only stands to reason that you can find great items like the RVCA Sport Vent Muscle Tank. Your workouts will go a lot better with this in it.

Right off the bat, the RVCA Sport Vent Muscle Tank is perfect for the warm weather days ahead of us. The sleeveless design lets those arms breathe easier in the heat. And the lack of sleeves gives you more mobility so you can move freely without worrying too much about the shirt getting in the way.

Durability is high with this shirt as well, as it needs to be able to handle a heavy-duty workout. You can move freely and as quickly as you want since this slick-looking shirt is made from polyester and elastane. From the strength to the breathability of this shirt, you got a perfect option to exercise in.

Enjoy your workouts in the spring and the summer after it in this RVCA Sport Vent Muscle Tank. It’s affordable, it’s stylish, it’s comfortable, and it’s got the durability you need to go hard in the paint at the gym. Pick one of these up now while you can. You won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the RVCA Sport Vent Muscle Tank ($45) at Zappos

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out all the Men’s Journal deals at Zappos

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!