60 / 40 Jacket – Grey GET IT!

Not every summer day is a scorcher. Sometimes it is a bit brisk and overcast — perfect timing for a jacket that will keep the rain away. It’s so light that it won’t weigh you down throughout the day, but still plenty warm.

Get It: Pick up the 60 / 40 Jacket – Grey ($129; was $288) at Faherty.

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers.