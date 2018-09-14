There are more than a few ways to ease yourself into technical style. For fall 2018, we’re seeing duds with bulletproof durability and supercharged style trending that are perfect for the boardroom or the bouldering wall. Here are some of our favorite pieces to add to your wardrobe.

Belstaff’s Roxburgh denim jacket ($660; belstaff.com) and Ben Sherman’s Honeycomb-knit cardigan ($139; bensherman.com) both replace clumsy buttons with fast zippers.

Tommy Hilfiger’s workwear-inspired utility pant ($90; tommy.com) is extra durable; Hugo Boss’ Piñatex sneakers ($348; hugoboss.com) are cut from a sustainable leather alternative; and the coated canvas in Ermenegildo Zegna’s gray Chevron backpack ($1,295; zegna.us) might have a longer lifespan than you do.

Styling by Alex Silva for Bernstein & Andriulli