



November, for many, marks the final opportunity to pitch a tent in the woods, take a hike up to a lofty summit, or fly-fish for trout. And as the days get shorter and colder, bundling up for the outdoors becomes the no.1 priority. But just because you have to layer up doesn’t mean you can’t don the latest fall fashion essentials.

When you’re planning a weekend getaway, be sure to pack more than the latest technical gear for your active pursuits. These new fall fashions are the perfect fit for any adventure—and happen to look great, too. Whether you’re in knee-deep water on the creek or climbing in search of a great view, some fall fashion pieces are ideal for any environment.

Fashionable Must-haves for Fly-fishing (above)

Filson Sherpa Fleece Jacket ($165, filson.com); John Varvatos Star USA Randy Sport Shirt ($168, johnvarvatos.com); Eddie Bauer Mountain Ops Canvas Pants ($149, eddiebauer.com); LaCrosse Snake Country Boot ($170, lacrossefootwear.com).

Cozy Staples for Cabin Getaways

Rag & Bone Garage Jacket ($795, rag-bone.com); Woolrich Flannel Overshirt ($110, woolrich.com).

A Stylish Getup for Hiking

Belstaff Patrol Waxed Jacket ($850, belstaff.com); O.N.S Austin Mixed Media Shirt ($148, onsclothing.com); Bally Techno Fabric Cargo Trousers ($650, bally.com) and Cutter Boots ($850, bally.com).