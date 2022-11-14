A man wearing a puffer coat jumps on a rooftop.
A Puffer Coat Is All You Need to Refine Your Look This Fall/Winter

by Karen Shapiro

Yes, it might be hard to believe, but the puffer coat is a century old. Invented by an Australian mountaineer named George Finch in 1922, the first puffer was made from balloon fabric and eiderdown. Sixteen years later, Eddie Bauer patented his design for the down jacket and the rest is retail history.  But while some of those early puffer designs looked liked inflated garbage bags, fashion has taken the puffer and elevated it. Resist the urge for plaids, corduroy, and quilted fleece this fall and update your look with a puffer.

Get the look (above): A/X Iridescent Puffer Jacket, Iridescent Sweatshirt & Joggers [$370, $170 & $160, armaniexchange.com]; Canada Goose Crofton Puffer Boot [$525, canadagoose.com].

A man wearing a puffer coat jumps up to touch an Exit sign.
Fjallraven S/F Anorak [$229, fjallraven.com]; Eddie Bauer Powder Search 2.0 Insulated Pants [$200, eddiebauer.com]; F/CE x Gramicci Mock Neck Tee [$110, gramicci.com]; Matek Clothing Plaid Dik-Dik [$80, matek.clothing]; Dsquared2 Hiking Ankle Boots [price upon request, dsquared2. com].

A man wearing a puffer coat stands on a roof in front of a city skyline.
DSquared Maxi Anorak [price upon request, dsquared2.com]; Gramicci Balloon Pant [$110, gramicci.com].

A man wearing a puffer coat exits a building.
Moncler Collection Amarante Down Jacket [$2,180, moncler.com]; Ferragamo Wool Sweater & Leather Lace-Up Boots [$790 & $1,190, ferragamo.com]; J.Lindeberg Santo Tattersall Track Pants [$245, jlindeberg.com]; Privé Revaux The Rover sunglasses [$40, priverevaux.com].

A man wearing many puffer clothing pieces sitting.
Goldwin Quantum Down Parka [$630, goldwin-global.com]; Buck Mason Slub Curved Tee [$42, buckmason.com]; Taion/ Gramicci Down Pant [$140, gramicci.com]; Matek x Gnarly Motmot Balaclava in Skunk [$80, matek.clothing].

A man wearing a striped sweater and a puffer coat in front of a city skyline.
DSquared2 Puffer Jacket & Stripe Sweater [prices upon request, dsquared2.com]; Gramicci Balloon Pant [$110, gramicci.com]; Ferragamo Leather Lace-Up Boot [$1,190, ferragamo.com].

A man wearing a white turtleneck and a puffer coat.
J.Lindeberg Thermic Down Jacket & Merino Turtleneck [$605 & $165, jlindeberg.com].

