Yes, it might be hard to believe, but the puffer coat is a century old. Invented by an Australian mountaineer named George Finch in 1922, the first puffer was made from balloon fabric and eiderdown. Sixteen years later, Eddie Bauer patented his design for the down jacket and the rest is retail history. But while some of those early puffer designs looked liked inflated garbage bags, fashion has taken the puffer and elevated it. Resist the urge for plaids, corduroy, and quilted fleece this fall and update your look with a puffer.

Get the look (above): A/X Iridescent Puffer Jacket, Iridescent Sweatshirt & Joggers [$370, $170 & $160, armaniexchange.com]; Canada Goose Crofton Puffer Boot [$525, canadagoose.com].

Fjallraven S/F Anorak [$229, fjallraven.com]; Eddie Bauer Powder Search 2.0 Insulated Pants [$200, eddiebauer.com]; F/CE x Gramicci Mock Neck Tee [$110, gramicci.com]; Matek Clothing Plaid Dik-Dik [$80, matek.clothing]; Dsquared2 Hiking Ankle Boots [price upon request, dsquared2. com].

DSquared Maxi Anorak [price upon request, dsquared2.com]; Gramicci Balloon Pant [$110, gramicci.com].

Moncler Collection Amarante Down Jacket [$2,180, moncler.com]; Ferragamo Wool Sweater & Leather Lace-Up Boots [$790 & $1,190, ferragamo.com]; J.Lindeberg Santo Tattersall Track Pants [$245, jlindeberg.com]; Privé Revaux The Rover sunglasses [$40, priverevaux.com].