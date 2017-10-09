The extended summer so many of us seem to be experiencing may be keeping our sneakers, boat shoes, and loafers in rotation just a little longer than we expected. But soon enough, boot weather (wind, rain, sleet, and even snow) will be here to push them all the the back of our closets. With that in mind, we rounded up the pairs we can’t wait to wear this season — from a new take on the classic Timberland to a tough, handmade pair of hiking boots from the relatively young brand Feit. Take a look at the best fall boots a guy could ask for below.