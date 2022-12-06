Fashion Gifts for Men: 10 Luxe Finds to Give (and Receive) This Year

This article was produced in partnership with Peter Millar.

Here’s the thing about gift-giving during the holidays: It’s all about intention. A thoughtful trinket that recalls fond memories is a surefire way to spark joy. A functional piece of tech for your office secret santa may score you some brownie points with a colleague. But let’s be frank—if you truly want to ignite that wide-eyed, jaw-to-the-floor reaction from that special someone in your life, dropping some real coin on a piece of luxe fashion is the way to go. Here are 10 gifts covering a guy’s head-to-toe fashion desires you should splurge on this holiday season.

1. Peter Millar Artisan Crafted Cashmere Reversible Vest

Peter Millar’s dapper button-down vest is constructed from a wool blend that’s both wind- and water-resistant. And if you believe that it’s what’s on the inside that counts, a divine 100 percent cashmere interior offers a sumptuous layer of warmth without the bulk.

[$798; petermillar.com]

Get it

2. Peter Millar Excursionist Flex Popover Hoodie

For the guy on the go, this versatile-yet-sophisticated hoodie will quickly become a wardrobe staple. Why? It’s made from premium 16.5 micron Merino wool—one micron down and we’d be entering high-end cashmere territory. The featherlight fabric includes a core performance yarn that introduces a hint of stretch while retaining its shape.

[$298; petermillar.com]

Get it

3. Peter Millar Après Ski Boot

On the quest for a boot that’s both rugged and refined? Here’s where your search ends—and the expedition begins. Set on sturdy Vibram soles, this Après Ski Boot was designed to take you from icy-slick city sidewalks to rocky country trailpaths. Though style is never an afterthought for Peter Millar: The classic silhouette is elevated with premium hard-wearing leather uppers and a rounded topstitched moc toe for everyday use.