Fashion Gifts for Men: 10 Luxe Finds to Give (and Receive) This Year
Here’s the thing about gift-giving during the holidays: It’s all about intention. A thoughtful trinket that recalls fond memories is a surefire way to spark joy. A functional piece of tech for your office secret santa may score you some brownie points with a colleague. But let’s be frank—if you truly want to ignite that wide-eyed, jaw-to-the-floor reaction from that special someone in your life, dropping some real coin on a piece of luxe fashion is the way to go. Here are 10 gifts covering a guy’s head-to-toe fashion desires you should splurge on this holiday season.
1. Peter Millar Artisan Crafted Cashmere Reversible Vest
Peter Millar’s dapper button-down vest is constructed from a wool blend that’s both wind- and water-resistant. And if you believe that it’s what’s on the inside that counts, a divine 100 percent cashmere interior offers a sumptuous layer of warmth without the bulk.
2. Peter Millar Excursionist Flex Popover Hoodie
For the guy on the go, this versatile-yet-sophisticated hoodie will quickly become a wardrobe staple. Why? It’s made from premium 16.5 micron Merino wool—one micron down and we’d be entering high-end cashmere territory. The featherlight fabric includes a core performance yarn that introduces a hint of stretch while retaining its shape.
3. Peter Millar Après Ski Boot
On the quest for a boot that’s both rugged and refined? Here’s where your search ends—and the expedition begins. Set on sturdy Vibram soles, this Après Ski Boot was designed to take you from icy-slick city sidewalks to rocky country trailpaths. Though style is never an afterthought for Peter Millar: The classic silhouette is elevated with premium hard-wearing leather uppers and a rounded topstitched moc toe for everyday use.
4. Nobis Supra Men’s Performance Puffer
Sub-zero temps are imminent for most of the country, but those lucky enough to receive this performance puffer from winterwear brand Nobis won’t care a bit. Stuffed with certified Canadian Origin White Duck Down, the new Supra jacket works with your body heat to insulate from the cold. A breathable weatherproof shell made from tech fabrics and heat-sealing ribbed cuffs provide extra touches to keep its wearer toasty.
5. Anderson & Sheppard Cable-Knit Cashmere Socks
To all the men who consider socks a lame holiday present: You’ve clearly never unwrapped a pair from Savile Row tailor Anderson & Sheppard. These ribbed knee-length socks are made from a kitten-soft blend of moisture-wicking Italian cashmere and stretchy nylon to keep feet warm and dry all day long. Woven with a cable-knit design, this pick will cap off any outfit on the casual-to-formal spectrum.
6. Salvatore Ferragamo Cube Leather Sneakers
Luxury Italian fashion house Salvatore Ferragamo is a go-to for low-key sophistication, as evidenced by label’s Cube sneakers. This eye-catching pair is all about the minimalist details: handcrafted leather uppers, grippy custom shark tooth rubber soles, and the brand’s logo emblazoned by the laces in silver foil. Sporty and suave, we guarantee these kicks will spend more time on your feet than on the shoe rack.
7. Garrett Leight California Optical Kinney Sunglasses
Gifting sunglasses can be high-risk, high-reward. Stick to frames that’ll sit pretty on a range of face shapes, like Garrett Leight California Optical’s Kinneys. One of the brand’s most iconic styles, the Kinney’s subtle profile and soft curves suit punims of all kinds, from square to oval to angular. The frames—which come in a dozen different colors—are made from super-lightweight acetate and boast mineral glass lenses with optional UV protection and AR coating.
8. James Perse Textured Beanie
James Perse, the king of laid-back California cool style, has designed the perfect hat to sport on chilly nights. Made by twisting multiple cashmere threads together, this plush beanie has more heft than others in the marketplace (i.e more warmth), and is finished with ribbed detailing for more visual interest.
9. Bottega Veneta Credit Card Case
Prepare for jaws to drop when a loved one unwraps a gift from Italian leatherworks wizards Bottega Veneta. The brand’s intrecciato pattern, which has remained omnipresent in their goods since 1966, is the scene stealer on this six-slot calfskin leather credit card case. Bottega also doesn’t shy away from color, with nine different combinations available. It’s pretty much a shoo-in for best gift of the year.
10. MARNI Orange & Gray Striped Scarf
Woven from bushed knit virgin alpaca and wool, this fringed Marni scarf stands out thanks to its orange hue and jacquard motif. That’s a good thing once your black-and-grey winter fits start to feel a bit monotonous. Only downside? Your partner may “accidentally” leave the house with it wrapped around her neck once or twice.
