Fear The Winter Winds No More With This Columbia Parka On Sale

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below

There’s still a whole lot of winter left for us to deal with. When you need to go out of the house, you would be best served to bundle up. No one wants to be frozen stiff on a trip outside. Well the Columbia Penns Creek II Parka is on sale at Zappos right now and will quickly become your best friend this winter.

Columbia is always one of the best brands to check out when it comes to outdoor gear. Especially now, since you can see that the Columbia Penns Creek II Parka is a top tier piece of winter gear. And it does all of that thanks to the amazing craft that will keep the heat in and the cold weather out.

The Columbia Penns Creek II Parka does that thanks in no small part to the Thermal Coil reflective tech that this is made with. Without adding any weight to the coat, the heat your body creates will stay within that coat. In tandem with the polyester shell and lining, the brisk winter weather won’t break-in.

Another way the Columbia Penns Creek II Parka helps keep the cold out is the hood. You use the drawstring to make the hood even tighter around your face to keep yourself protected from the cold. That’s helped by the fantastically insulated faux fur lining that surrounds the hood.

So if you need to go out of the house when the weather is really brutal this winter, then the Columbia Penns Creek II Parka will make those trips a whole lot more bearable. So pick one up now while it is available at this amazing sale price. It is sure to sell out pretty quickly if you don’t act fast.

Get It: Pick up the Columbia Penns Creek II Parka ($130; was $220) at Zappos

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out all the Men’s Journal deals at Zappos

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!