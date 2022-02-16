Feel Nothing But Comfort When You Wear The Public Rec Jogger

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Until the summer hits us like a ton of overheated bricks, we need to wear clothes that can keep us warm and comfy. We’re now at the point of the year where you can pick up some warm gear that isn’t too bulky and insulated so you can handle the slightly warmer winter days. Something like the Public Rec All Day Every Day Jogger.

The Public Rec All Day Every Day Jogger is gonna get a lot of play in your life when you pick it up. Once you try this on, you will become an immediate fan. That’s because it is made with top-of-the-line nylon and spandex so it fits you like a dream and feels soft on the skin. That also makes these mobile enough for you to move about with ease in your day. Or you can just lounge about in them. Either way.

While looks may not be the most important element of pants like these, it doesn’t hurt when they look good. And the Public Rec All Day Every Day Jogger looks really good. You got 3 different color options to work with and each one pops thanks to that material blend. They even have a faux fly on the front to give them a more formal look if you need to leave the house.

It should come as no surprise that these can be found over at Huckberry, one of our favorite outlets in the world. An outlet tailor-made for men that like to live their life out of the house. Just because you can wear these in the house while you lounge around on a snow day, these are made perfectly to exercise in. That’s just the Huckberry way.

If you are looking for some new gear to get you through the remainder of the winter and the entirety of the spring, the Public Rec All Day Every Day Jogger from Huckberry is for you. Head on over to the site right now and pick up a pair or two while you still can. You won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the Public Rec All Day Every Day Jogger ($98) at Huckberry

