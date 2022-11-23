Wearing a watch in the digital era is a distinctive, intentional choice, so why not outfit yourself accordingly with a rugged timepiece that can really get the job done? When you want a stylish and functional timepiece with impressive military roots, you can’t go wrong with field watches.

The historic watch design hits the right notes in the modern age: Subtle style, a sense of purpose in your routine and on your wrist, and a toughness that extends past the field and into your everyday life. The best field watches are built to take a beating, and the style itself has roots in the trenches of World War I—so they definitely can handle being a part of your everyday carry setup.

History of Field Watches

Soldiers began to rely on the wristwatch instead of the pocket watch around WWI, and by WWII, the renowned A-11 field watch (with a helpful sweeping second hand for precise time tracking) was standard issue in the United States military. The field watches of today harken back to those groundbreaking mil-spec timepieces. They usually feature simple, utilitarian dials, easy-to-read Arabic numeral hour markers, durable stainless steel cases, and fabric straps (though some models offer leather straps and even stainless steel bracelets).

The best field watches are decidedly casual and rugged, which makes them perfect for everyday wear, no matter what’s on your schedule—strap one to your wrist before a hike or before heading out on a day trip. Better yet, options abound at every price point. These are our favorite field watches to buy now.

The Best Field Watches of 2022

