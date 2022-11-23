1. Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical Get It

Before it started making some of the toughest, most accessible, and heirloom-worthy watches on the market, Hamilton made pocket watches in Lancaster, PA. Perhaps your grandfather had a Hamilton in his watch collection. Either way, that sense of history carries through to the present day. The Khaki Field Mechanical features a straightforward hand-wound movement with a hefty 80-hour power reserve, so you can wear this durable canvas-strap watch for days without winding it.

[$495; hamiltonwatch.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!