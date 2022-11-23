10. Zodiac Olympos Field Watch Get It

Field watches weren’t limited to just the trenches. Other military branches the world over relied on the dependable design of the field watch, including the British Royal Navy. The high seas were the inspiration for the Zodiac Olympos Field Watch, which is a reimagining of the company’s original 1960s model. This stylish revamp of the design boasts a Swiss-made automatic movement and a handsome leather strap for a slightly dressier feel than fabric-strap field watches. But it really earns style points for the swooping “manta ray” case shape.

[$895; zodiacwatches.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!