11. MVMT Field Canvas Strap Watch Get It

Conventional wisdom says that companies that have been around for decades tend to make the best field watches (among other styles), but MVMT is one brand proving the theory wrong. Its crisply designed leather-strap dress watches are well known, but this model is worth a look if you prefer a more modern take on the field watch genre. The canvas strap is thick and hard-wearing, the black dial and case are sleek and clean, and the brown numerals give it an eye-catching warmth (it’s also available in a gray-green color scheme).

[$108; bloomingdales.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!