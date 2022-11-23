12. Tudor Ranger Get It

The Ranger is a true heirloom piece—a well-crafted field watch that isn’t just rugged and stylish, it’s built to be a collector’s item. Refined details like the satin finish on its 39mm stainless steel case, bold Arabic numerals, and a red-tipped seconds hand make it a head-turner without being flashy. Better yet, it has serious performance chops: a COSC-certified automatic movement, a 70-hour power reserve, 100 meters of water resistance, and a five-year warranty. It’s also available with a stainless-steel bracelet, which gives it a more upscale look.

[$2,725; tudorwatch.com]

