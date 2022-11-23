13. Nodus Sector Field Redwood Get It

Here’s a colorway you don’t often find among field watches: A handsome reddish-brown dial. Nodus is a young brand that designs and assembles its timepieces in Los Angeles, and it’s known for its affordable, high-quality watches. The Sector Field is its field watch offering, and it features a reliable Seiko movement, a 38mm stainless steel case, and a unique dial layout with a 24-hour track inset at the center.

[$450; noduswatches.com]

