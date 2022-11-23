14. Timor Heritage Field WWW Get It

The Timor brand name is steeped in history: It was one of the original “Dirty Dozen” watchmakers tasked with producing timepieces for the British military in WWII. The modern brand stays true to that legacy. The Heritage Field WWW was designed by a military veteran, and it’s inspired by the standard-issue field watches used in the ‘40s and beyond (WWW stands for “wrist, watch, waterproof”). For an even more traditional take, check out the Heritage Field ATP, which is based on the original Army Trade Pattern watches first issued to British soldiers in 1938.

[$965; timorwatch.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!