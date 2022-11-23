Style

Field Watches Guide 2022: 15 Timepieces With Mil-Spec Style and Heritage

14. Timor Heritage Field WWW

The Timor brand name is steeped in history: It was one of the original “Dirty Dozen” watchmakers tasked with producing timepieces for the British military in WWII. The modern brand stays true to that legacy. The Heritage Field WWW was designed by a military veteran, and it’s inspired by the standard-issue field watches used in the ‘40s and beyond (WWW stands for “wrist, watch, waterproof”). For an even more traditional take, check out the Heritage Field ATP, which is based on the original Army Trade Pattern watches first issued to British soldiers in 1938.

[$965; timorwatch.com]

