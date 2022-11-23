15. Boldr Venture Carbon Black Get It

Singapore-based Boldr focuses on “tough, adventure-ready watches,” and the Venture Carbon Black is a great example of that design philosophy. It boasts a 38mm case made from titanium for exceptional durability and low weight, and it’s rated for 200 meters of water resistance, so it can handle all kinds of outdoor exploration. Inside, a Japanese automatic movement keeps time, and Japanese Superlume on the dial makes it legible in low-light environments.

[$299; boldrsupply.co]

