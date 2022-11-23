2. Praesidus A-11 Service Watch Get It

Remember the trusted A-11 watch we mentioned earlier? Well, here’s a modern reboot that calls to mind those original 1940s models, complete with easy-visibility dial markings and a military-inspired green canvas strap. Take your pick between a more retro 38mm case (watches were smaller in days gone by) or a versatile 42mm case, and feel good about owning a modern expression of the old-school American field watch.

[$249; praesidus.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!