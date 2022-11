3. Seiko SRPG35 Get It

Seiko is always a safe bet for affordable, high-quality watches. The specs on this model illustrate its top-notch functionality: It has a 41-hour power reserve and luminous markings for maximum visibility. The 39mm stainless steel case won’t take up too much wrist space, while the nylon strap resists abrasion and wears comfortably.

[$275; seikousa.com]

