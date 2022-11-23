4. Vaer A-5 Field Black Get It

While watchmaking is a time-honored tradition, it’s always worth keeping a weather eye out for new entries in the field. Take Vaer, a brand founded in 2016 with a focus on affordable timepieces for everyday wear—including the ever-useful field watch. For under $500, the flagship A-5 is a downright steal, especially considering its USA-only assembly process. It also comes with your choice of two straps, essentially giving you two watches for one highly agreeable price, and it’s water resistant to 100 meters.

[Starting at $499; vaerwatches.com]

