5. Kuoe Old Smith 90-002 Get It

Demand for the classics seems to be reaching a fever pitch, if crowd response to Kuoe is any indication. The company, which launched in 2020, crowd-funded the British military-inspired Old Smith 90-002 and raised more than $90,000 in the process. The end result is a watch that honors the classic design, with a significantly sized-down 35mm case diameter and a dial layout that looks straight out of an antique shop.

[$318; kuoe-en.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!