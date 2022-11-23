6. Shinola Runwell Field Watch Get It

It’s fitting that Shinola makes a stellar field watch considering the company’s Detroit HQ and the city’s critical role in WWII production. This field-inspired take on the beloved Runwell trades out a leather strap for an eye-catching, intricately woven custom nylon strap. The 41mm stainless steel case is coated in carbide for impact resistance, while the dial is coated with plenty of high-visibility lume (all for under $700, too).

[$650; shinola.com]

