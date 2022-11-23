7. Bulova A-11 Hack Watch Get It

Every second counts in combat, so the hacking feature found on retro military watches was critical—it allowed the wearer to stop the second hand by pulling out the crown, making it possible to coordinate time with comrades down to the second. The A-11 Hack Watch maintains that same reliable technology in design and name, plus it comes with a crisp blue dial and a handsome brown nylon strap. The coin-edge bezel is a nice touch, too.

[$450; bulova.com]

