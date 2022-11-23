8. Timex Expedition North Sierra Get It

Most field watches don’t serve up a lot of color, but the Expedition North Sierra, part of Timex’s larger Expedition North collection of field watches, offers several eye-catching colorways. The colorful fabric straps aren’t the only highlight: It’s powered by a reliable quartz movement, features a 40mm stainless steel case, and includes a date window, too. With its sub-$100 price tag, it’s a great pick for an affordable everyday ticker.

[$89; timex.com]

