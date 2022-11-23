Style

Field Watches Guide 2022: 15 Timepieces With Mil-Spec Style and Heritage

IWC Schaffhausen Pilot’s Watch Automatic Spitfire on a white background. field watches
15
IWC Schaffhausen Pilot's Watch Automatic Spitfire

9. IWC Schaffhausen Pilot’s Watch Automatic Spitfire

Although it’s labeled a pilot’s watch (another distinct watch genre), this timepiece earns a mention here thanks to its simple dial layout and tidy case size, which gives it a field watch aesthetic. The specs are everything you’d expect from a luxury watch brand: The Spitfire features IWC’s in-house-made movement, a magnetic field-resistant case, and a hacking function for precise timekeeping.

[$4,900; iwc.com]

