9. IWC Schaffhausen Pilot’s Watch Automatic Spitfire Get It

Although it’s labeled a pilot’s watch (another distinct watch genre), this timepiece earns a mention here thanks to its simple dial layout and tidy case size, which gives it a field watch aesthetic. The specs are everything you’d expect from a luxury watch brand: The Spitfire features IWC’s in-house-made movement, a magnetic field-resistant case, and a hacking function for precise timekeeping.

[$4,900; iwc.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!