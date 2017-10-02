



Filson has been turning out durable outdoor gear for over 120 years. And though Danner hasn’t been around as long (they’re a spring chicken by comparison, at just 85 years old), the Portland-based footwear maker has built up a similarly high reputation for manufacturing great boots. To hear that the two were teaming up for a collaboration meant a guarantee of hardcore, long-lasting quality — and that’s exactly what you’ll get with their new Grouse Hunting Boot.

“When I think of iconic Pacific Northwest brands, Filson is at the top of that list,” Will Pennartz, Sr. Marketing Manager for Danner, said in a statement. And it’s true: few labels have stood the test of time the way Seattle-based Filson has, outfitting the likes of hunters, ranchers and hikers alike.

This new, limited-edition style is built for the outdoorsmen that both brands have been courting for decades. Featuring full-grain leather uppers and waxed tin cloth overlays on the side panels, the entire design is waterproof. The durable Vibram Sierra outsole ensuresthat this hunting boot will stand the test of time.

But if you’re not a hunter, you can still feel good wearing these boots as a testament to not only the legacy of these respective brands, but also to American manufacturing. All 375 pairs were made here in the United States, which means buying a set is more than a nod to home-grown excellence. In fact, at $390 apiece, it’s a show of ardent support.