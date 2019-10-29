Final Call: Grab These Boots On Sale At Macy’s Before The End Of Day

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





It is the perfect season for boots. No matter the style, a pair of boots is more fitting for this season than it was just a month ago. Boots are a little heavier and nobody wants anything more weighing them down in the summer heat.

Even the styles of boots that are good for work can be ignored during the summer for this reason. There’s just no need. But now, the sky is the limit the styles of boots one can break out and rock in the fall weather. Especially on one of those ugly, rainy fall days.

A good pair of boots, no matter the style, can lean towards the expensive side of the scale. Not too crazy usually, but they can weight your wallet down. So finding a good pair of boots on sale can make or break your decision on buying a new pair or not. Well, Macy’s is going to make that decision a lot easier since the Unlisted by Kenneth Cole Buzzer Boots are on sale for half off.

One look at these Unlisted by Kenneth Cole Buzzer Boots is all one needs to fall for them. They are stylish as all get-out, looking like the perfect mix of classic cowboy boots with a newer sensibility fitting for work situations. This combo makes them great to wear out anywhere.

Made with faux suede material, the Unlisted by Kenneth Cole Buzzer Boots allow you to have all the visual benefits of suede with none of the negatives, like worrying about getting them dirty and the fact that they aren’t uber expensive. In black or brown, these boots are going to look amazing.

They may look good, but that wouldn’t matter much if they were really uncomfortable. Luckily for you, they are not. These Unlisted by Kenneth Cole Buzzer Boots are really comfortable to wear, making them a great alternative next to other work shoes. Going out with friends or getting work done in the office doesn’t have to put pressure on your feet. There’s enough of that in the day as is.

Macy’s always has great sales going, and this sale on the Unlisted by Kenneth Cole Buzzer Boots is no different. They are an amazing looking pair of footwear that any guy would be lucky to have in their closet. But you have to act now. These boots will no longer be on sale after today. So take advantage of them now and make your footwear collection a lot more stylish.

Get It: Pick up the Unlisted by Kenneth Cole Buzzer Boots ($42; was $85) at Macy’s

