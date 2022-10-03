Find Your Signature Look With Outpost Makers

This article was produced in partnership with Buckle

Not all menswear brands have the power to transcend the workplace—to give you outfits suitable for morning coffee runs, work, and happy hour without ever having to change. Some lean too far into the latest fashion trends and others, well might as well be stuck in another decade—and not in a cool, retro way.

Meet Outpost Makers, an in-house brand from Buckle. They’ve got a straightforward message: style, simplified. You can always count on the Outpost Makers’ lineup of anything-but-basic essentials to be anchored by classic appeal elevated with modern details, standout textures, and premium fabrics. They dial in everything—down to the details and finishing touches—to help you perfect your all-day look.

Frankly, there’s no reason to look elsewhere to build your new work-to-play wardrobe. Outpost Makers provides tailored looks that transition from work to evening.

Need a hint on where to start? Here’s a phrase to remember: When in doubt, default to denim. A great pair of well-tailored jeans will pretty much always provide a rock-solid foundation for any casual-cool look—in other words, a 9-to-5-and-beyond outfit that’s both effortlessly versatile and low-key polished.

Outpost Makers’ Original Straight Stretch Jean takes the notion a step further. Cut to a classic straight fit, this trusty pick is crafted from a superior stretch denim fabric that moves with you, not against you. So, whether you cycle to the office each morning or commute sardined inside a crowded subway train, those legs of yours will appreciate the extra flexibility. You’re also sure to appreciate signature finishing touches like hand sanding and whiskering (aka lightly faded crease lines near the front pockets).

Now, let’s discuss your upper half. Instead of slipping on a standard crew-neck tee, consider a short-sleeve Slub Knit Henley from Outpost Makers. Think of the henley as a cousin to the polo: It’s got all the flare of a button placket, but without the distraction of a preppy collar. At Buckle, there are more than a half-dozen colorways available in the buttery slub-knit fabric, plus a long-sleeve version for days when you need the extra warmth.

Speaking of cooler weather, a toasty Flannel Shirt is the 90’s throwback every guy needs as a go-to layer this season. Throw it on top of the henley as a relaxed-fit overshirt, leaving the buttons unfastened.

Like the henley, Outpost Makers designs a wide array of brushed flannel shirts in several different patterns (think plaids, stripes, textures) and color combinations, plus versions with accents like corduroy snaps, elbow patches, and chest pockets. To cap off the look for crisp fall days—when you can’t quite see your breath in the chilly air yet—we’ve got our eyes locked on this Outpost Makers’ Hooded Vest. With both a front zip and snap placket at the front, you can seamlessly shield your torso from the cold. And don’t forget about the cotton drawstring hood, ready to be flipped over your head for warmth and protection at a moment’s notice. Additional details like wavy channel quilting, a zippered chest pocket, and corduroy trims at the chest and hand pockets instantly add a dose of refinement.

And for the grand finale: How about a pair of rugged boots? You could probably guess that Outpost Makers has a stellar collection of footwear, but boots are really where the brand shows off. Take the Harrington Leather Boot, for example. If you think this pair of lace-ups is attractive to look at, just wait until you slip them on. Made with distressed leather uppers that age beautifully, these boots are also lined with insulated sherpa and feature a memory-foam-cushioned footbed that promise all-day comfort. And, if at the end of a long day, the last thing you want to do is untie laces, say hello to that convenient zipper on the side of each shoe.

You’ll be glad you chose Outpost Makers for your signature workday-to-weekend outfit.

Shop Outpost Makers exclusively at Buckle, in store or online at Buckle.com

Shop Now

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!