Office style is always changing. Just a few years ago you couldn’t be caught dead wearing sneakers to work. These days, everyone is doing it. But, it’s got to be the right sneaker. If you’re thinking about joining the sneakers-to-work movement, here are five office-appropriate sneakers we’d love to have right now.

If you’re wondering about whether it’s cool to wear sneakers to the office, consider that all of these sneakers are from Cole Haan. Long regarded as one of the top brands in fashion shoes and boots, Cole Haan sneakers embrace the dressy aesthetic that made the name famous. And of course, the legendary Cole Haan quality is intact.

But Cole Haan sneakers also have a sense of fun and adventure. And purpose. With action soles, comfortable, pliable footbeds, and eye-popping designs, they’re a sure-fire way to get away with office sneakers.

But they’re also comfortable enough to wear all day long, in most any environment and for most any activity.

Not too sporty, not too flashy, and definitely not too beat-up is the key to office sneakers. Leather is great, and even knit and canvas sneakers are fine these days. But they’ve got to be clean. And of course, a lot of people are doing it because it’s “a look.” Plenty of gentlemen wear sneakers to the office they wouldn’t dare wear to, say, a ball game or a picnic. That’s fine. For them.

But we prefer our sneakers to be purpose-driven. If a sneaker isn’t comfortable and ready for anything, then what’s the point of wearing a sneaker?

We found a slew of office-appropriate sneakers on sale at Cole Haan. Crafted with quality and style, they’ll be great for anything from the locker room to the boardroom. And you’ll look great no matter where you are.

Here are five office-appropriate sneakers we want right now, on sale at Cole Haan.

