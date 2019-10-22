Five Office-appropriate Sneakers We Want Right Now

2.ZERØGRAND Wingtip Oxford GET IT!

The perfect office-appropriate sneaker? Available in blue (shown), grey, or black, the woven upper promotes airflow and cooling. Tight knitting in the forefoot area improves stability and supports weight distribution. And CH’s Grand.ØS dynamic energy foam is designed to comfort and propel each part of the foot. Rubber sole.

Get It: Save 30% on the 2.ZERØGRAND Wingtip Oxford ($140; was $200) at Cole Haan

